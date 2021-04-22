Raven Women’s Lacrosse defeated Ottawa 14-1 in the semifinals of the KCAC conference tournaments on Thursday night.
Benedictine used strong defense to help kickstart the offense according to Head Coach Amanda Magee.
“I feel like we came out a little flat,” Magee said. “You can tell they [Ottawa] did their homework on us.”
Magee explained how the Braves face guarded their top offensive players. But, once the Ravens started scoring they could not be stopped.
BC was led by Aidan McEnerney who scored six goals. She was dominate utilizing her movement off of the ball and creating space which led to many chances in front of the goal.
“We showed in today’s game that we can finish,” McEnerney said. “We are a strong opponent and we are aggressive, we’re not going to back down to the pressure.”
The Braves could barely hold onto the ball in the Ravens own half of the field as the defense swarmed to every ground ball available. This helped the offense find their flow and put up 14 goals after the slow start that Magee mentioned.
“That is definitely the best defense we have played all season,” Magee said. “We had beautiful body positing, all over the ground balls, they were communicating well with each other.”
Gianna Stalletti, freshman, was strong a goalkeeper and only allowed one goal to fly past her. She also recorded three saves for the Ravens.
“Defense played lights out,” McEnerney said. “I wouldn’t change a thing the defense did, I think they worked really well.”
On Wednesday, Natalie Wechter was honored by the KCAC for Offensive Player of the Year.
This is the second time she has won the award, her first coming in 2019.
“She is a very selfless player and she is a wonderful teammate,” Magee said. “That is what makes her a fantastic player.”
Wechter leads the country in points per game, she has recorded 50 total goals while adding 33 assists to her name.
First team accolades were given to the Ravens as well, Clare Ryan, Erica Odell, Megan Ostrander, Erin Rauber and Wechter were selected from the KCAC.
McEnerney and Molly Muehlebach earned second team honors from the KCAC too.
“These are big awards and I am very proud of them,” McEnerney said. “It shows that they are so talented and I am happy that they get recognized for it.”
BC will be playing in the KCAC Championship game Saturday at 4 p.m.
