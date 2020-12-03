Benedictine men's basketball entered Wednesday night's game against Park University as one of the leading 3-point shooting teams in the nation but showed it can also rely on other aspects to win in a 75-67 home victory.
Coach Ryan Moody said this group has shown him and the coaching staff in recent weeks to be more than just a flashy group on offense.
"This group has proved to me that we have some toughness," Moody said. "This group doesn't go away and they'll stand in there in a physical battle."
Moody said his team did a solid job defense by holding the Pirates to 40 percent from the field.
"Playing Park is a different beast with how much they change things on both offense and defense," Moody said. "They always have really good athletes."
Junior forward Eric Krus said it was nice to have the defensive performance they had against the Pirates (1-3, Heart 1-3).
"We pride ourselves on defense so to see that pay off in a big win is really nice," Krus said.
The Ravens (8-2, Heart 5-1) also won a physical road game against CMU Saturday 71-66 with both Krus and junior Jayden Temme out.
Junior Saxton Thuston stepped in to lead the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
"That guy is one of the best we have around the rim," Moody said. "He's such a good defender and rebounder."
Moody said being able to find Thuston more minutes and opportunities as the season progresses will be key on a team with so much depth.
"Now our chore is that if we can get everyone back and healthy to get him in a role where he is playing at the guard spot but still playing around the rim," Moody said.
Krus said it shows the character and composure of the team to be able to win tough games on the road with starters missing.
"It's building character and confidence for our team that we're able to battle through starters not playing," Krus said.
Senior guard Matt Austin led the team against Park with 16 points, Temme had 14, Krus was third with 13 and senior guard Chris Jackson finished with 12.
The Ravens showed off their depth by outscoring Park on the bench 34-13 on the night.
"We've gotten quality minutes for about eight or nine people recently," Moody said. "This team is really deep when we're healthy."
BC will host Evangel University Saturday at 2 p.m. before heading into winter break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.