Benedictine soccer is basically in playoff mode by being on the bubble with only three games remaining in the season.
The Ravens got a critical 2-1 home victory over MidAmerica Wednesday night at Legacy Field that keeps them right in the playoff hunt.
The win comes after Benedictine took one on the chin Saturday in a 6-1 loss against Baker on the road.
Coach John Sosa said the win was not only important for the standings but the team's confidence as well.
"It was huge not for the result but we need it for the team," Sosa said. "We're coming back from a very tough loss and we knew we had to come out in a different mind set."
Senior Daniel Barry also touched on the win building the team's confidence.
"We want to win as many games going into the playoffs knowing we can beat anyone in this league," Barry said.
Sosa said the win was an all around gritty performance from his team.
"Today the guys battled from the beginning," Sosa said. "They showed a defensive mindset, composure and created opportunities to score goals."
Barry had the first goal of the game to put the Ravens up 1-0 in the 20th minute of the first half.
Barry said he just wanted to get the ball in the net after a number of his shots in the season have missed.
"Honestly I was just trying to make sure I hit the target," Barry said. "I've had a few chances to hit the target and they've gone twenty yards over."
MidAmerica tied the match up in the eighth minute of the half but Benedictine answered when sophomore forward JJ Johannsen hit an impressive goal of his own with about two minutes left in the half.
Next up for the Ravens is Missouri Valley who is yet another tough test on the gauntlet that is the Heart of America.
"It's just as tough as every game in our conference," Sosa said. "We know that every game here anybody can beat anybody. Obviously Missouri Valley has earned their success and name but we're looking forward to the challenge."
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Field.
