Benedictine men's soccer kept up its improved play this season with a 4-1 win over Park Saturday night at Legacy Field.
The Ravens had another hot start jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first 25 minutes.
Benedictine has now won five of their last six after starting 0-2.
Coach John Sosa said the success reflects the work his guys have been putting in at practice this season.
"Park has shown to be a top competitor and to be able to bet them gives us a lot of confidence," Sosa said. "It shows things are working for us and it speaks very highly of the work the guys are putting in on the practice field."
Junior Daniel Wee added two goals in the win including a goal late in the second half that put the Ravens up 3-1 and all but sealed the victory.
Sosa said Wee continues to improve and develop as a player is thankful the Ravens will have him again a couple more years.
"He has developed to be a big piece for us," Sosa said. "He has a lot of athleticism and his hard work gives us depth. We're excited to have him for at least another two years."
Wee said he was grateful to have his second straight two goal game.
"It was a blast," Wee said. "Two goals this game and last game is all I can ask for."
As only a few games remain in the regular season, Wee said he thinks the team is more together compared to previous years he's been with the program.
"Our overall bond as a team is great," Wee said. "We're definitely a more tight knit group compared to other years. I think we all enjoy being around here every day."
