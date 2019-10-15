Benedictine volleyball faced a little bit of a struggle early on before finally taking down pedestrian conference foe Missouri Valley by a score of 3-1 in the match Tuesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens split the first two sets winning 26-24 and losing 25-23 along with having to come back from deficits late in both sets.
Coach Erin Cooper said the Vikings (1-27, 0-13) were able to stay in the match early thanks to her team’s staggering amount of errors.
“We made some mistakes in the first two sets that allowed Missouri Valley to be in it,” Cooper said. “Our hitting was pretty good but we had some reception and severing errors that are uncharacteristic of us. We gave them almost a sets worth of errors with 23.”
The Ravens (13-15, 8-4) pretty much dominated the final two sets winning 25-10 and 25-13.
Benedictine also played two conference opponents last weekend who were two teams with inferior records compared to the Ravens.
Benedictine lost at Peru State 3-2 on Friday and swept Graceland 3-0 on Saturday.
Cooper said her team is still kind of learning that there is no easy outing in the Heart of America Conference for them.
“I think we’re learning a bit more about ourselves as we climb the ladder of our conference,” Cooper said. “That Friday night was a challenge and Peru State showed up to show we don’t have a team we can just walk all over in our conference. Saturday we decided to take that out on Graceland though.”
Senior outside hitter Fleur Wesselink also became the programs all time leader in kills Saturday with what is now 1,311 for her career.
Cooper gave her senior heavy praise for not only excelling on the court but also as a person in general.
“Something that is really cool about Fleur is that she a really good person first and thinks of others first,” Cooper said. “She enjoys success and she’s willing to be the person who has to carry the team on her shoulders. For her to continue to find these milestones is pretty fantastic.”
