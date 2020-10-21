Benedictine volleyball grabbed a season sweep of rival Baker Tuesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium with a second 3-1 win over the Wildcats.
Coach Erin Cooper said that even though the Ravens didn't play near at their best, a win is a win.
"It's nice to come out and not play your best and beat teams," Cooper said. "We were fortunate to do that tonight. We struggled offensively on the right side of the court all night long for whatever reason."
The Ravens won the first by 25-18, second set 25-14, fourth set 25-19 and dropped the third 25-20.
BC also celebrated its lone senior Aretha Victalino for senior night.
Victalino even recorded the final kill of the game to give the Ravens the win.
Cooper said Victalino has done it the right way during her four seasons at BC.
"This is kid who has come in and put in the work," Cooper said. "She has learned to be a good teammate, be a good leader and she's improved every year here."
Victalino said she felt a little uneasy about being the main leader this season but has gotten support from the talented and impressive underclassmen the Ravens have this season.
"In the beginning it was hard after losing ten seniors last year," Victalino said. "I thought all the weight would be on my shoulders but it hasn't because the girls here are awesome. Our freshmen class doesn't act; they are new and they just get the job done."
Junior Haylie Dickerson led the team in kills on the night with 15.
Cooper said the big night was needed for the junior.
"This was a good night for Dickerson," Cooper said. "She needed that and I think it was a big confidence boost for her."
