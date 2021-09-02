Benedictine women's soccer bounces back after dropping its first math of the season with two straight win starting with a 3-1 win over the Avila University Eagles.
Saturday was a re-match of teams who met during the extended spring season. That match saw the two teams battle to a scoreless, double-overtime draw.
Annabelle Hoog made sure Saturday's contest wouldn't be scoreless, while also scoring the first goal of the Ravens 2021 season. Hoog beat Avila's Madison Baker on an assist by Kourtney Koc in the 7th minute, giving the home squad an early 1-0 lead.
While the Ravens weren't able to add to their lead before half, taking the 1-0 advantage into the break, they did dominate possession in the first half. They totaled 11 shots, 6 on goal, in the first 45 minutes. The Ravens also earned four corner kicks in the first half.
Avila, on the other hand, managed just 2 shots in the first half, with 1 shot on goal that Ravens keeper Olivia Berry was able to save.
The Ravens created several chances early in the second half and finally broke through for their second goal of the contest with just under 36 minutes to play. Koc picked up her second assist of the game, sliding a pass to Riley Degner who knocked it in for the goal, and a 2-0 Ravens lead.
Avila cut the Ravens lead in half with 30 minutes to play. Morgan Pettlon placed her shot in the perfect location, beating Berry high to make the score 2-1 in the Ravens favor.
The Ravens held off the Eagles attack for the remainder of the half, then added an insurance goal with 5 minutes to play. Rachel Beffa sent a curving free kick toward the middle of the goal and Koc headed it in to add to her sparkling performance. The Ravens made the 3-1 lead stick for the final 5 minutes.
The Ravens finished the match with 21 total shots and 13 on goal. Berry made 4 saves in goal. The Eagles had 7 shots, 5 on goal, with 10 saves by Baker.
It didn't take long for the Ravens to dent the scoreboard. Six minutes in, Riley Degner made a long run on a Rachel Beffa pass and beat the Missouri Baptist keeper off the inside post to put the Ravens up 1-0.
Two minutes later, Kourtney Koc added to the Ravens lead. She took a pass by Annabelle Hoog and then one-touched it past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Then, less than 2 minutes later, Madeline Stewart lined up to take a Ravens corner kick and took matters into her own hands. Stewart curled it towards the goal, knocking it in off the back post to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest.
The fourth Ravens goal was scored by Beffa. Emma Strecker started the sequence with a cross into the box that was deflected by Degner. Beffa was in the perfect spot, able to head the ball into a clear goal to make it 4-0 Ravens with 20:44 to play in the first half.
Meagan Papin extended the Ravens lead to 5-0 with 10 minutes left in the half. She scored after a deflection by Madison Smith. The home side carried that 5-goal advantage into the half.
Degner scored her second goal of the game with 21 minutes left to play. Hoog sent a nice ball through the Spartans backline, then Degner beat the keeper to put the Ravens up 6-0.
The Ravens notched 20 shots, 12 on goal, against MBU. While the offense was firing away against the Spartans, the Ravens defense kept MBU from getting many chances offensively. The visitors had 4 shots in the game, with just 1 shot on goal. Olivia Berry played the first 61 minutes in goal, and Caroline Gyllenborg made 1 save in her 29 minutes of action.
The Spartans are nearly finished with a four-game stretch playing against Heart of America schools. Prior to losing to the Ravens on Wednesday, MBU lost 5-0 to (21) Missouri Valley College and then 2-0 to Culver-Stockton College. The Spartans will finish their Heart run with a match at (7) Central Methodist University.
The Ravens (2-1) finish up a four-game homestand when they play at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 against Bethel.
