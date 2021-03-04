A fast start is what Head Coach Amanda Magee wished for with her team on Tuesday Night.
That is what she received in the Ravens first victory of the season as they defeated Missouri Valley 18-3.
“Last week [in practice], we worked on tempo and coming out with energy, I thought we did a decent job of that today,” Magee said. “I am happy how we adapted in the second half.”
The Ravens had nine different goal scorers including senior Anne Marie Mannella. Mannella had three goals on four shots to help her team to victory, but she credits the team’s success to their unselfish play.
“That is something that is very important to our team, spreading the wealth,” Mannella.
The team lost to rival lacrosse team, Rockhurst Univerity, last week 16-9. They used the loss as motivation and understanding their weaknesses.
“We used our Rockhurst game as an opportunity to highlight what we need to work on,” Mannella said. “We hustled a lot more than what we did against Rockhurst.”
Mannella credited this unselfish play to their personal growth meetings which helps them understand their teammates and themselves better on intimate level. This level of trust also translate to the field.
“We talk about how important it is in the game of lacrosse to be selfless. It is easy in this game to be a ball hog, that is what we focus closely on,” Mannella said. “Being in that mindset of selflessness translates in our game.”
Two of the more unselfish players for the Ravens were juniors Natalie Wechter and Clare Ryan.
The duo had four assists a piece to lead the team while Ryan added three goals herself.
“The two of them see each other very well on the field,” Magee said. “They understand where to be on the field.”
The Ravens have goals of making it back to the NAIA National Championship game which they were in during the 2019 season, but the team needs to work a few things in the early stages of the season according to Magee.
“We need to clean things up just a bit and have high expectations,” Magee said.
