Benedictine women's lacrosse came so close to capturing the ultimate prize in just the program's fourth season of existence.
The Ravens lost in the national championship game to SCAD Savannah 18-12 in their first time competing in the event.
Coach Amanda Magee said the experience of last season the and expectations heading into this season have certainly created a different vibe around the program.
"It kind of has a different feeling than it has in the past," Magee said. "Definitely a lot of excitement and energy. We were so close to reaching our goal, we have that experience and it puts in perspective of what we have to do and how hard we have to work."
Senior goal keeper Taryn St. Louis said the team enters the season with the mindset of finishing the job.
"We loved being there and playing in that game," St. Louis said. "To not pull it out was just heartbreaking so getting back there and finishing has been the biggest motivating factor."
St. Louis is one of four seniors returning from the 17-1 season.
Midfielder Mary McEnerney, defender Riley Etter and attacker Rachel Schamber are the other members of the BC senior class.
"We're lucky to have that experience this year," Magee said. "Especially with our seniors this year; they are just incredible athletes."
Magee said the team has adjusted their offensive attack in some minor ways to just be a little bit more potent after experiencing an entire national tournament for the first time.
"We've changed a good amount of our offensive sets," Magee said. "They're a little bit smarter now and so we've added different sets to make sure we're threats all over the field instead of just a few in certain spots."
The Ravens will begin their season in a rematch of the national title game when they take on SCAD Savannah at Georgetown College Saturday at 1 p.m.
Magee said having this matchup to start the season really heightened the team's preparation for the season.
"It gave our preseason a major purpose," Magee said. "It put us in a good head space to be able to recognize that we don't have time to waste. We have to make sure we're intentional with every rep and every drill we are doing."
