Benedictine volleyball earned maybe its biggest win of the season Tuesday night against MidAmerica Nazarene, 3-1 at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens came out strong by winning the first two sets of the match by a score 25-16.
Coach Erin Cooper said her team did a really nice job of taking advantage of a MNU team that didn't look ready to play.
"I don't think they were quite ready to play and I think we took advantage of that," Cooper said. "Considering everything that's going on in the South we have to beat teams when we have a chance."
The next two sets were dogfights for the Ravens as they fell behind 6-0 in the third set before battling back and only losing by 28-26.
BC was able to close the match out with a 27-25 win after trailing 23-21 late in the set.
Cooper said she was proud of the fight her team showed in the match.
"I was really proud of how we fought back in the third and only lost by two," Cooper said. "That shows a little bit of character."
The Ravens were able to rebound after a tough loss in five sets to Evangel Saturday when they were leading 2-1 and up 20-18 in the third set.
Cooper said her young team is continuing to learn how to win in different situations.
"We're a young team and we're still learning how to trust one another but I like what I'm seeing," Cooper said.
One of those young players is freshman Joslyn Lewis who is leading the team in kills on the year with 73, including 13 against the Pioneers.
"Joslyn is a smart player," Cooper said. "She trusts in her teammates and her teammates help her out with a lot of those kills. She's a skilled athlete but it's a team effort."
Lewis gave credit to the job of her teammates for allowing her to have the success she's had as a freshman.
"It's really cool but at the same time my passes and setters do an amazing job," Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.