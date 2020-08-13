The Raven Volleyball team and head coach Erin Cooper was selected as the preseason No. 8 team on Tuesday when the Heart of America Athletic Conference released their annual Preseason Coaches' Poll.
The Ravens went 9-8 in Heart play last year while posting a 14-21 overall record.
Heart newcomer Park University earned the top spot in the poll. The Pirates join the Heart after leaving the American Midwest Conference where they earned both the regular season and postseason titles last season. They also played their way into the NAIA National Championship Quarterfinals.
Benedictine opens up their 2020 season at home on Sept. 6 when they host Heart opponent Culver-Stockton College inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium. The meeting with Culver-Stockton was originally part of a classic to open the season hosted by the Ravens, but with schedules changing almost daily, the Raves and the Wildcats will now just face off against each other.
Grand View, the four-time defending conference champion, was named second in the coaches' poll. Central Methodist, who claimed the conference tournament title last season, landed in third. Both the Vikings and the Eagles appeared at the NAIA National Championship last season and ended play in the Round of 16. Evangel and Baker round out the list of top five contenders in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
The 2020 season is set to open on September 5 with non-conference matchups around the league. Benedictine continues their season on Sept. 12 with a trip to Baldwin City for a classic that has also been adjusted due to some schools backing out of non-conference matches. To view the complete 2020 Raven Volleyball schedule, visit the Volleyball Schedule Page.
The top eight teams of the regular season will qualify for the Heart Conference Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 7. A date for the NAIA National Championship, which has been postponed to the spring, has yet to be determined.
