The Raven Track & Field team returned from the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with three top 20 finishes and one top 25 finish over the three-day event.
For the Raven Women, the relay team of Clare Zarybnicky, Lexi Kats, Tatiana Smith, and Caroline Cobo earned 16th in the 4x800 meter relay. Sarah White placed 12th in the Women's Marathon to round out the appearance for the Raven Women.
For the Raven Men, Joshua Morris placed 18th in the triple jump while the 4x100 meter relay team of Adam Bell, Austin Mernagh, Alex Merrifield, and Tre Adger placed 22nd.
