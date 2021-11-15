Benedictine football closed out the season with a basketball-like final score of 70-58 over MidAmerica Nazarene.
The Raven offense scored almost at will throughout the game amassing a staggering 664 total yards and 10 touchdowns on the day.
Coach Joel Osborn said his team executed a balanced attack throughout the day against the Pioneers.
"I thought our kids came out focused and ready to go," Osborn said. "We felt like we had them dialed in on some things and we did a great job of mixing in the run and the pass."
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle had an offensive performance nothing short of spectacular with seven total touchdowns and 430 yards on the day.
Kettle also threw for a school-record six touchdowns in the win.
"Hats off to him for that," Osborn said. "We had the complete thing today with good protection and he did a good job of distributing the ball."
Kettle also gave a ton of credit to the job the other players on offense did around him to achieve his record-breaking performance.
"We had a lot of time to throw the ball today and our run game was awesome too," Osborn said. "It's really exciting to see how everything was clicking today. It was a cool thing to have but it's not just me and it's everyone around me too."
Senior running back Rayshon Mills had his best performance of the season with 125 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
"I'm so happy for him with how much he's battled and ran hard this season," Osborn said. "He's really come on at the end of the season and really happy for him and the success he had today."
Despite a rather terrible day for the BC defense, senior linebacker Jalen James put together his best game of the year with a team-leading 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.
Osborn reflected on what James has meant to the program after seniors' impressive farewell performance on Senior Day.
"Jalen James is going to go down as one of the greatest to ever play here," Osborn said. "We're sad to see him graduate but really happy for him and knowing he's going to do great things."
Osborn said he was proud of the job this senior class has done adjusting to his first season helming Raven football after Larry Wilcox.
"I'm really proud of the whole season group in general with transitioning from Coach Wilcox to myself and they've handled everything in stride," Osborn said.
BC finishes Osborn's first season with some ups and downs but enters the offseason with optimism.
"We were up and down this year but I felt like our kids stayed together," Osborn said. "I felt like we got better as the year went along and we were in about every game. We're excited about this offseason and to see the kids take the next step."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.