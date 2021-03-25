Benedictine defeated William Penn 27-3 on Thursday afternoon as the Ravens continued their hot scoring streak.
The Ravens have averaged over 24 goals per game during the month of March. This has put them on a five game winning streak.
Head Coach Amanda Magee expressed that outsiders may have seen this as an easy win, but she stated that the team is driven by goals that do not always reflect the scoreboard.
“We really wanted to work on using the possession clock and executing our plays properly,” Magee said.
Erica Odell was everywhere on the field for the Ravens win. The Arizona State transfer used her
quick pace and selflessness has seen her fit seamlessly into the Benedictine roster. Molly Muehlebach praised her teammate for her ability in the victory.
“Erica is a dog, she is all over the field at all times,” Muehlebach said. “She’s going to hustle to get ground balls or get a turnover.”
Magee echoed Muehlebach and expressed her thoughts on the importance Odell has been to the team.
“She can read the play and see it unfold before it has even happened which is why she is so involved,” Magee said.
Odell finished the game with three goals and an assist. The majority of the assists this season has not come from Odell, but from Clare Ryan. Ryan leads Benedictine and the NAIA in assists
per game. Her knack for finding open teammates is what is propelling the Raven offense to 24 goals per game.
“Clare has a fantastic lacrosse IQ,” Magee said. “I am not surprised she leads the country, she is a very selfless player. She loves to set her teammates up.”
