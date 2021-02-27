Benedictine continued to operate at peak efficiency on offense with a 96-82 win over Mount Mercy in the Semifinal round of the Heart Tournament Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens shot 62% from the field and were led by senior Jaiden Bristol who scored a season-high 31 points in the contest.
Bristol and the Ravens attacked the rim most of the game as the Mustangs made a priority of not allowing them to go off from three point range.
"They were denying passes at the rim and denying handoffs," BC coach Ryan Moody said. "They were pretty much saying you weren't going to beat us from three."
BC went 23 of 27 from the free throw line.
Bristol was close to unstoppable at times in the second half at getting to the rim in traffic.
"He had to score because no one was open because it was pretty much a one on one game tonight," Moody said. "I thought he made some really special plays at the rim with finding a way to get fouled or make a bucket when a guy is in his face."
After trailing at halftime 46-41, Moody said attacking on offense changed the game for them in the second half on both ends of the floor against one of the most explosive teams in the conference.
"It kind of just affected who we are a little bit with our body language and effort," Moody said. "We needed to figure out how to stop them and that started with being aggressive and going downhill at them."
Bristol said having guys down low like Eric Krus and Jayden Temme who are major threats on the perimeter is always an advantage for him and other guards when they drive to the paint.
"We're always confident going to the rim because our bigs open the floor up a lot with their shooting abilities," Bristol said.
Despite allowing 82 points, Moody said their defense did just enough in the second half for them to earn the win.
"They are special offensively with the freedom they have to shoot the three and the amount of guys that can do it," Moody said. "We weren't great for 40 but we were pretty good for 20 and that was enough to get us the win."
The Mustangs were held to 43% from the field in the second half while the Ravens shot 73%.
Senior guard Matt Austin was second on the team in scoring with 19 points, senior guard Chris Jackson was third with 15 points and Krus had 11 points.
The Raven will now play in the 2021 Heart Men's Basketball Championship and will either travel to William Penn or host Park Tuesday night.
BC has never won the Heart postseason tournament and has only been to the championship once in 2019 when it lost to Peru State 74-65.
"For a lot of us on that 2018-19 team that loss in the championship game kind of stuck with us," Bristol said. "We've all done a lot of things in our college career and that's another thing we want to check off. It would be cool to make history and be the first to win it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.