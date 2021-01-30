Two of the best teams in the Heart of America Conference gave each other all they could handle for regulation until Grand View broke away from Benedictine in overtime 82-70 Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
Coach Chad Folsom said he was really proud of the fight his team showed throughout the game after being down 34-23 early in the third quarter.
"It was two good teams playing hard and really going after it the whole game," Folsom said. "I was really proud of our fight to comeback in the game."
The Ravens were outscored 17-5 in an overtime period after senior Natalie Smaron fouled out in the final minutes of regulation.
The senior was the leading scorer for BC with 16 points.
"She was having a great game so it would've helped for sure," Folsom said. "Ali Brzozowski had to play the whole overtime without Natalie in the rotation as well."
Smaron said fouling out that late in the game just before overtime was frustrating.
"I was definitely a little upset with myself," Smaron said. "I've fouled out of games before and hopefully that's the last one."
Viking junior Shannon Pisney is the leading scorer in the Heart and showed why with a monster 34 point performance even with the Ravens playing tough defense on her most of the game.
"She is probably the best player in the league and showed it tonight," Folsom said. "We were all over her and she was still able to get her shots. She's special that's for sure."
Senior Mia Rosner also added 20 for Grand View in the game, including six in overtime.
Despite almost coming back in the game, the Raven offense was certainly lacking production.
BC shot 32 percent from the field and 23 percent from three.
"We had some shots at the basket we should've had and we didn't shoot the three exceptionally well," Folsom said.
Sophomore Twilah Carrasquillo was second for the Ravens in points with 14 and junior Skylar Washington had 11.
Folsom also added his team could've done a better job on the boards at times.
"We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds and allowed some second chance points," Folsom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.