The NAIA released the annual list of Champions of Character® Five-Star Award winners for Institutions and Conferences on Wednesday and the Benedictine College Athletic Department earned the Silver Medalion for their efforts during the 2020-21 academic year.
"We remained committed to a full year of competition despite the hurdles presented by the Covid pandemic," said Benedictine Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer. "I am always excited to see our student-athletes, coaches, and staff recognized for their efforts by the NAIA, but this year that recognition just means more.
"I am grateful to everyone involved with our department and at Benedictine College that put in the work to allow us to represent Benedictine in competition this year."
In total, 157 member institutions were named to the three levels - Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Benedictine was one of 60 to earn the Silver Medalion and one of 10 schools from the Heart of America Athletic Conference to earn recognition from the NAIA. The Heart was also named a Five-Star Conference.
To earn one of the three levels of recognition, institutions must score a minimum of 60 out of a possible 100 points. Traditionally, institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year. The NAIA worked to collaborate with member institutions to better reflect efforts that were impacted by transition and adjustments from COVID-19.
In the last five academic years, Raven Athletics has earned three Gold Medalion and two straight Silver Medallions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.