A fast start by Benedictine saw the Ravens cruise by Graceland on Thursday night in a 61-49 victory.
Ravens (15-7) shot 54% from the field in the first half to hold a 42-21 lead at the break.
Head Coach Chad Folsom was pleased with the great start from his group.
“We really wanted to get a quick start,” Folsom said. “We haven’t been doing that a lot lately, so that was our focus. Ladies did a great job doing that.”
Graceland (6-14) defended the Ravens with a 2-3 zone in the first half, but quickly abandoned it when Natalie Smaron and Twilah Carrasquillo caught fire.
They scored from the high post and short corner areas which caused problems for the Yellowjacket defense.
“We executed well against the zone from the beginning. We moved the ball well and we were very patient,” Folsom said. “It is nice to have post players step away and hit the 10-15 foot jump shot.”
Skylar Washington was pleased with her teammates performance which saw Smaron lead the team with 16 points along with Carrasquillo’s nine bench points.
“They did great tonight,” Washington said. “I am really proud of them.”
Washington scored 9 points on 4 of 9 shooting to help the back court. But, it was her on-ball defense that impressed the coaching staff of the Ravens.
Benedictine held Graceland to 38% shooting from the field while causing 23 turnovers.
“In practice this week we focused on help and pressuring the ball,” Washington said. “We came out really strong and I think we played really good defense.”
The full court press is what led to easy baskets for the Ravens. The Yellowjackets never led in the game as Benedictine led as much as 23 points.
“We got them sped up at times,” Folsom said. “I thought we did a good job in our press today as well.”
