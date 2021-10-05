Atchison football extended its winning streak to five in a row on the road Friday with a 45-12 win over Turner.
Junior running back Jesse Greenly continues to tear through opposing defenses as he put up 229 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Greenly now has a total of 884 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground and is averaging 10.2 yards a rush.
"The numbers kind of speak for themselves and he's running the ball extremely hard," Head coach Jim Smith said. "The line is doing a great job blocking for him and his backs with him are as well with lead blocks."
Senior running back Xazavier Duncan score the other touchdown for Atchison on the night.
Sophomore quarterback Jeter Purdy had 89 total yards through the ground and air on offense.
This was the first game of the season Purdy has been under center and smith said he executed the offense well.
"To come in and do the things he did I think is extremely well," Smith said. "He threw the ball really well and did a great job of running the option Friday night."
Smith said Atchison continues to improve every week since dropping its first game of the season against Lafayette.
"Every week we seem to gain a lot of confidence and I can't say enough of how well we're blocking upfront," Smith said. "We're putting ourselves in the right spot and they just seem to get better every week."
