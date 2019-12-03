Benedictine baseball is about two months away from beginning the second season under coach Eric Peterson, and recently announced 15 new Ravens for the 2020-21 season from the early signing period.
Peterson gave credit to his coaching staff and the job they did recruiting these players.
“Coach Hay, Coach Stilwell, and Coach Ortega have done a great job of identifying, connecting and developing a relationship with this class,” Peterson said. “I’m extremely proud of the work that our coaching staff as done to recruit highly academic young men who have a passion to serve their communities and driven to become the best athletes they can be here at Benedictine.”
The list of future Ravens consist of six players from Kansas, four from Missouri, two from Colorado with a player from Nebraska, Wyoming and Florida each.
One of the Kansas kids is St. Thomas Aquinas outfielder Jack Minnis, who is the son of Raven Alumni, John Minnis, and nephew of Benedictine College President, Steve Minnis.
“Jack is a great addition to this recruiting class as he understands what it means to be a Raven,” Peterson said. “He meets everything we look for in a future Raven. I’m excited to see Jack develop in our program and be a key part of the future of Raven baseball.”
Minnis will be joined by two other high school teammates at Benedictine with pitcher and infielder Will Thompson and catcher Hunter Moffet.
Thompson’s mother and father both attended Benedictine, in addition to his older sister Ellie, who is currently enrolled at Benedictine as well.
“He has shown us continued development on the mound and we see him making that next jump when he gets here,” Peterson said. “His work ethic and determination to become an impact guy is what will set him apart.”
Moffet was selected Honorable Mention Eastern Kansas League as a junior while helping the Saints to a second place finish at the 5A Kansas state tournament. He also has the ability to play multiple positions on defense aside from catcher.
“Hunter is someone that Coach Hay identified early and tracked his progress for a long time,” Peterson said. “Hunter is a perfect fit for our program and what we are looking for in the recruiting process.”
Another notable player coming to Benedictine is East Buchanan three time all conference selection Harper Beattie, who can play both on the mound and the infield.
“Harper is someone that will make a huge impact on both sides of the ball for us.” Peterson said. “Harper’s demeanor reminds me of current Raven, Drew Piontek, quite an approach but a complete competitor both as a position player and pitcher.”
The Ravens went 26-12 last season in the first year under Coach Peterson. Benedictine is scheduled to open their 2020 schedule with a three-game road trip on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Conway, Ark.
Information compiled by Benedictine College
