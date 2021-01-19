Following a legend doesn't faze Joel Osborn.
Osborn was recently hired as the next head coach of the Benedictine football program once Larry Wilcox retires this summer.
Osborn isn't daunted by the obvious expectations that come with following one of the most decorated college football coaches ever.
"There is one thing I've learned and that's you don't try to replace a guy like Coach Wilcox," Osborn said. "You just try to do the best that you can do."
Osborn has been a part of a staff when Adam Dorrel replaced a living legend at Northwest Missouri State after Mel Tjeerdsma retired as head coach of the football program in 2010.
"Nobody expected us to do anything close to what Coach Tjeerdsma did and we won three titles in six years," "Adam didn't try to be Mel Tjeerdsma and I have to be the best version of myself as well."
Osborn said his time as a Bearcat also taught him that the process of winning is just as, if not more important, than the achievement.
"The biggest thing we did at Northwest was we continued to look at ways to make ourselves better and that's what you have to do every day," Osborn said. "It's nice to win championships but it's not necessarily about getting the rings but how to get there on the way."
For the former Bearcat, the leadership that was already in place at Benedictine was a big selling point for him when he took the job.
"The leadership at the college impressed me with President Stephen Minnis, Coach Wilcox and athletic director and defensive coordinator Charlie Gartenmayer." Osborn said. "You can win here and you can be a difference maker with developing men of character."
Osborn had glowing praise for the quality of facilitates that he was introduced to when he visited the BC campus.
"It really impressed me how well kept and nice everything was in regards to the facilities," "I told my wife and my dad who were with me 'I can sell this to recruits,'" Osborn said. "It's just a matter of getting them to see it. What I saw here on this campus was one of the elite facilities in the Midwest for an NAIA team."
Osborn played quarterback at Northwest and was an offensive coach after his playing career, including co-offensive coordinator 2018-19.
The former quarterback said the most important aspect of having a prolific and efficient offense is getting his system to the type of players he has on the team.
"The biggest thing is we will fit our system around the players we have to highlight them," Osborn said. "The first thing is being able to protect the quarterback and make sure he feels comfortable in the pocket, from there it's about taking what the defense gives you and targeting spots of weakness."
Osborn also said to expect the Ravens to always have some trick plays ready each Saturday they play.
"We're going to have a couple trick plays that will be installed and we will run them," Osborn said. "We're going to be an aggressive football team."
