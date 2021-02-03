Joel Osborn's first signing as head coach of the Benedictine football finished with him inking a total of 49 student-athletes to the program.
The class of 2021 is diverse with players from a total of 15 states. Forty of the players are freshmen and nine are transfers.
California was the state the Ravens took the most from this class with a staggering 19 players signed from the golden state.
Kansas had the second most kids for BC this class with seven and Missouri had six.
The class has a total of 20 players on the offensive side of the ball with 28 on the defense and one kicker.
Osborn gave credit to his coaching staff for the job they did putting together his first class as a Raven.
"I would like to thank our coaching staff for all their hard work during the recruiting process," Osborn said. "They did a great job identifying first place people that are good football players, high achieving students and have great character. We feel that this class will fit well into our culture at Benedictine College and will help elevate our football program."
Osborn also praised others in the Raven program as well.
"Other people that I would like to thank are President Steve Minnis, Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer, Larry Wilcox, Becca Caudle and her team in the admissions department, Ben Arnold and his strength staff, Dr. Terry Malloy, Tyler Shephard, Barbara Portenier and our current players," Osborn said.
