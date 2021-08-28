Benedictine College football heads into a new era for the program as Joel Osborn will coach his first full season this fall.
Osborn said both the players and coaches have significantly helped him during his first camp as a head coach.
“It’s definitely a learning experience for me doing this for the first time and our kids are giving a great effort,” Osborn said. “I really like working with these guys and our coaches.”
Osborn did have the unique opportunity to coach his first game that was a 48-0 win over Hastings in April due to the season was extended due to the pandemic.
Osborn credits the stability and experiences the BC staff already had when he took the job for the transition to work so well from now up until the beginning of fall.
“Stability is the biggest thing we’ve had starting with coach (Larry) Wilcox and coach (Charles) Gartenmayer,” Osborn said. “We have some new faces on our staff and I really like our staff. They are fun to work with and we were able to keep this thing rolling in a positive direction.”
Much like last season, Osborn said the defensive side of the ball will be the best unit for the Ravens.
“I think it always starts with our defense,” Osborn said. “I think we’re going to be really tough on defense.”
The defense will have key starters from last season back like senior cornerback Jordan Malcom, senior linebacker Jalen James linebacker Konner Walker and sophomore cornerback Joshua Morris.
BC ranked top five in the Heart of America Conference in scoring, total defense, rushing, and sacks.
The key for the Ravens is improving an offense that has struggled at certain times over the past two seasons.
“I think we can become a really good team on offense and it’s just going to take some time to get there,” Osborn said. “We’ve got to find the guys who are going to be our playmakers and coming out of spring ball we kind of feel like we know them. It’s just a matter of working on our timing, making sure our protections are good and we’re able to stay balanced on offense.”
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle is expected to be the starter this fall after splitting time with Luke Laskowski last season.
Kettle passed for 900 yards, 11 touchdowns seven interceptions last season and was the starter in the Ravens’ 48-0 win over Hastings College in April. Kettle had five touchdown passes in the game.
Osborn said just doing your job to the best of your ability is key for everyone on offense including the quarterback.
“The biggest thing for us is throwing on time and that may mean a number of different things,” Osborn said. “Sometimes it’s taking the deep ball, sometimes it’s taking the intermediate, sometimes it’s taking the check down or handing the ball off if that’s what they are giving you. As long as we don’t try and do too much and do our one/eleventh we’ll do fine.”
A couple of notable playmakers back on offense for the Ravens are senior running back Rayshon Mills who had 811-yard rushing and six touchdowns in 2020 and senior wide receiver Tre Adger who battled injures throughout the season.
BC will open the season on the road at William Penn for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
