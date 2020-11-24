Benedictine women's basketball dropped its first conference game of the season Tuesday in a 64-52 defeat against MidAmerica Nazarene University at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Lady Ravens (5-3, Heat 3-1) struggled mighty on offense in the second half by going 18 percent from the field and 0-9 from beyond the arc.
"We were tight with them there and then they got a cushion but we couldn't make shots to keep up," Coach Chad Folsom said. "There were times where we needed to look for the kick or dish instead of driving into the taller players to get blocked. Probably some more patents on offense."
Folsom said he thought the overall performance was a solid one especially with the pressure applied at times.
"I thought there were some really great possessions where we got them sped up," Folsom said. "At times our pressure defense was really good."
Folsom said their pressure defense was the best in the second quarter where the Ravens were able to pull within 33-29 at halftime after trailing 24-13 in the first quarter.
"That was when we really had them playing at our pace," Folsom said.
BC was unable to manage a single player in double figures scoring wise.
Junior Ali Brzozowski said the Pioneers were just tougher in the game.
"They were just more physical than we were and just seemed to want it more," Brzozowski said.
The senior also added that her and the other post players should've performed better in the game.
"I thought our guards had a really good defensive game but we need to learn how to be better in the post," Brzozowski said.
