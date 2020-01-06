There was no rust for Benedictine men's basketball off its 20-day break without a game.
The Ravens had maybe their most efficient effort on offense in a 92-65 home win over Graceland Saturday.
Benedictine shot 66 percent from the field on the day and went 10-18 from the beyond the arc.
Coach Ryan Moody admitted he was a little surprised by how ready his team looked off winter break.
"I anticipated us having some rust," Moody said. "We had a long break but I will say we had the best week of practice we've had all year coming back from this break."
Moody credited the shooting performance to increased shooting in recent practices
"We shot the ball a lot in practice and I think that shows," Moody said. "We were very confident today and maybe the most efficient we've been all year."
Moody also said the effort on the defensive end of the floor against one of the better scorers in the conference in Graceland junior Virgil Walker Jr. was the main reason for the win.
"This game was won on the defensive end," Moody said. "We wanted to take him out of the post and make him bang in threes. That actually takes them out of sync of what they want to do."
Walker had 18 in the game but only shot five shots inside the three point line on the night.
Moody said his team was in sync on the defensive end.
"We pressured the ball and there were four guys behind that," Moody said. "I love our energy and communication on defense. We stressed that a lot in practice."
Junior guard Chris Jackson had to step into the starting lineup with junior Matt Austin out with injury.
Jackson delivered with 18 points off six three pointers.
Moody and his coaching staff have often stressed to Jackson about him stepping into more of a shooting role on offense this season.
The game was also the first game back for sophomore Eric Krus coming off his knee injury back in March.
"That is guy who we've hammered away about shooting when he catches it," Moody said. "He is such a good shooter when he's confident and ready. We've told him we don't need you breaking down the defense and just need you to shoot."
Jackson said having his first double-digit scoring game was a little bit of a relief.
"I've been kind of struggling lately," Jackson said. "Coach and I had a sit down where we talked about what was expected of me and so just getting that performance was kind of a relief."
Kruz drilled a three pointer on his first shot of the game and finished with 10 points.
Moody said Kruz just being out there brings energy to the team.
"Eric brings energy and personality," Moody said. "You can tell the guys love playing with him. We just kind of have to ease him into it and make sure he is healthy going forward."
Sophomore Jayden Temme continued his offensive tear with a team-high 24 points on the night.
The game was Temme's third 20 point performance of the season.
"The confidence on him sky-high right now," Moody said. "The biggest thing we saw out of him today was driving it. If he can get to the rack there are some really good things ahead for him."
Junior guard Jaiden Bristol had another all-around productive performance with 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
The Ravens will travel to Springfield, Missouri 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to take on Evangel University.
