No. 2 Benedictine football got the season started in typical dominating fashion.
The Ravens lambasted Graceland with a rushing attack that amassed ten touchdowns in the 72-7 road win Saturday.
The ten touchdowns was just two shy of the NAIA regular-season record of 12.
Coach Larry Wilcox gave credit to the job the unit up front did on offense.
"I thought they did really well for a first game," Wilcox said. "They made some game time adjustments and were very knowledgeable and physical."
Benedictine finished with 429-yards rushing on the night.
Senior running back Charlie Nihart led the team in rushing yards with 17 carries for 148-yards and three touchdowns.
The Ravens enter the season as a favorite to return to the NAIA National Championship game and acted like one during the blowout win.
"I was pleased we made minimal mistakes on the night," Wilcox said. "A lot of teams deal with first game mistakes and mental errors but we really didn't have any of that."
Wilcox said the team showed it's intangible skills like leadership and experience in the opening win.
"We have maturity, leadership and experience," Wilcox said. "That's a pretty combination to have. This group is already showing all those abilities and that was shown Saturday."
The Raven defense also had a stellar night with nine sacks, five forced turnovers and allowing only 15 yards on the ground.
"The defense really set the tempo on the night," Wilcox said. "They were swarming and very physical."
Wilcox highlighted the defense as a one of the most significant advantages his team has.
"The aggressiveness and quickness of the defense is really a strength that we have," Wilcox "We were also able to play a number of guys to continue to build the kind of depth we need."
Benedictine will now host its home opener Saturday at 1 p.m. against William Penn.
This matchup was competitive for a half last season before the Ravens pulled away for a 35-0 win.
"They are not to be taken lightly," Wilcox said. "I think they were shocked last year by the way that we won the football game, so they're going to come in here with probably a different mindset."
Benedictine scrimmaged Bethal before the season in preparation for the Statesmen's triple option attack that at times can be a challenge.
"Knowing we had William Penn and Peru State early in the season we thought that would be a good exerciser for us to go against an option team" Wilcox said. "I think our defense and coaches have a good understanding option football and how to defend it."
