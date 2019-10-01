After grinding out a 27-7 win on the road over Culver-Stockton Saturday, No. 2 Benedictine will now face its biggest test of the season so far at home against No. 7 Grand View.
This matchup features the two best defenses in the Heart conference scoring and yardage wise.
Coach Larry Wilcox said field position is key just like in any classic defensive battle.
“We’ve got to play good defense and be able to have an impact of field position with our offense,” Wilcox said. “We can’t leave them at midfield and we need to either score or put Grand View in a difficult situation.”
Benedictine will also look to exploit some of the turnover issues the Vikings have faced through five games that included being tied for a league high nine lost fumbles.
The turnover bug even hampered them in their 32-28 win over No. 12 Evangel last week.
“That’s been a bit a problem for them,” Wilcox said. “They turned it over five times against Evangel so we’d like to have a few of those as well.”
Grand View is minus two in turnover differential while Benedictine is plus eight.
The Viking offense is currently led by sophomore quarterback Johnny Sullivan who seems to have fully taken over the starting job after junior Ben Ferkin started the first two games of the season as well as the entire 2018 season.
“He must been doing things better than the other guy (Ferkin) who started against us last year,” Wilcox said. “He’s running the offense effectively and he also gives them another runner as well. He’s not afraid and he can get first downs with his running ability.”
Sullivan has 826 yards and eight touchdowns through the air this season.
The Ravens offense will aim to continue their dominance in the ground game with two senior running backs in Charlie Nihart and Marquis Stewart who both average over seven yards a carry with 22 touchdowns and 1,251 yards between them.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball somewhat and better than we did last Saturday night or against them (Grand View) last year,” Wilcox said. “We also need to protect our quarterback when we want to throw the ball.”
Wilcox also predicted that the special teams will play a big role in determining the outcome of the top ten match up.
“Special teams are going to come into play significantly I think,” Wilcox said. “Our punt block team has been extremely good on the year, including setting our offense up on the one yard line for our second score.”
Wilcox also said his team is working through some health issues throughout the week at practice.
“We’re having to work through some significant injuries this week,” Wilcox said. “There are a lot of what ifs going into the week injury wise which is just the reality of what you have to deal with.”
The road team in this rivalry has won four straight including Benedictine’s 25-13 win last year.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.