The bye week came at a rather fortunate time for Benedictine football.
The No. 5 Ravens were dealing with a number of injuries and their first home loss since November of 2017 before the break.
While Coach Larry Wilcox said the bye week was needed, he also admits the result against Evangel will truly tell how much it helped.
“It was good in terms of getting people healed up,” Wilcox said. “That doesn’t mean everyone is healed up and you don’t know how much the bye has helped on the field until you play again.”
The Crusaders did hand the Ravens their only regular season loss last season 28-21 at Springfield, Missouri.
Wilcox said the crucial focus for his team needs to be avoiding crippling mistakes like the four turnovers they had in their 27-6 loss against Grand View.
“It’s a little bit of a difficult place to play but we do have a mature and experienced football team,” Wilcox said. “We just have to eliminate some of the mistakes we’ve made two weeks ago against Grand View.”
Evangel is a little bit of a change-up opponent for Benedictine with their grind-it-out kind of style which leads to a number of close games which the Crusaders are built for.
“They have good balance and not as explosive of an offense as the teams we’ve played,” Wilcox said. “They play it rather conservatively and don’t know mind playing a close game. They’ve done a really good job of controlling the ball and getting first downs.”
Evangel is giving up just 11.2 points per game this season which is second in the conference behind the Vikings.
“Their defense is probably the strength of their team,” Wilcox said. “We’ve got to be able to move the ball against them, which not many other teams have been able to do outside of Grand View.”
The Heart of America South division standings are tight with Benedictine, Evangel and No. 23 MidAmerica all at 5-1 and No. 24 Baker right behind at 4-2.
Three of the Ravens’ last five games will be against these teams and will go a long way in their quest to get back to the playoffs and host multiple playoff games.
“All of them will be huge in terms of how things are going to play out at the end of the year with conference championships and playoffs,” Wilcox said. “We can’t look at that right now and we’ve got to keep our complete focus on Evangel.”
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.