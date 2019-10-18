For the first time since 2013 the No. 15 Benedictine women's soccer team will have to bounce back from two consecutive losses after a 2-1 home defeat Wednesday night against MidAmerica Nazarene at Legacy Field.
The game was also the first loss at home since 2013.
Coach Lincoln Roblee said the result was disappointing but that his team needs to learn from this knowing that their season isn't over with the end of the regular season and the beginning of conference play up.
"This is obviously something you don't want to have but every single game we just want to learn from it," Roblee said. "We know that we'll be playing a lot of these teams in the future, maybe even in two weeks."
The loss keeps Benedictine at fourth in the Heart standings with the potential of having to go on the road in the first round of the conference tournament with three games remaining.
Senior Sydney Routh said the best thing her team can do now is just keep their attention on the next game and not be too worried about the standings.
"We've been trying to have some urgency for a while now," Routh said. "I think at this point it's more about focusing on one game and not so much on the rankings and standings."
The Ravens did have to deal with the loss of senior star Nicole Kelly who suffered an ankle injury in the first half and was unable to play the remainder of the match.
Kelly is the team leader in goals this season with 22.
Roblee said Kelly is an important player but that his team has that next player up mentality.
"She impacts the game but we know that's part of it," Roblee said. "When someone goes out that gives someone else an opportunity."
The one goal scored for Benedictine was on a PK by junior Natatlie Duque who entered the game in place of Kelly.
"There were many times during the game I thought we did well," Roblee said. "I think we created more chances than they did but we didn't execute a couple times."
Routh also said her team had plenty of opportunities in the match.
"We had a lot of changes and readjustments in the game," Routh said. "I thought we put forth a good effort but we just didn't capitalize."
The Ravens will next host Missouri Valley who is right behind them in the standings.
Start time is set for 5 p.m. at Legacy Field.
