The No. 5 Benedictine women's soccer team got the season started in commanding fashion Monday night with a 9-0 win over Sterling College at the BC Soccer Complex.
Benedictine put the pressure on early offensively and gained a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
Coach Lincoln Roblee said he was pleased with the early production and effort of his team.
"We wanted to get out here and gain experience in this game and get moving," Roblee said. "It was good that we were able to get good goals early and kind of just set the tempo of the game."
Senior forward Nicole Kelly recorded almost half the Raven goals on the night with four.
Kelly also diversified her scoring with goals from her left, right and a header.
"She had an outstanding overall performance," Roblee said. "She is going to have a lot more of them this season."
The senior gave credit to her teammates and that she takes pride in finding different ways to score.
"It's really important to dribble, pass and shoot with different parts of your body," Kelly said. "I was really lucky with how and where my teammates played me the balls and made it easy for me."
Senior forward Emily Amduul and junior middle fielder Natalie Duque both had a pair of goals on the night as well.
Next up for the Ravens is a top five home showdown against No. 3 Southeastern College Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Roblee said he wants this type of test for his team early in the season.
"We've been trying to get big match ups early in the season lately," Roblee said. "We want a kind of final four type game to start the season. We're going to have a 90 minute battle on Thursday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.