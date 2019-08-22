Not many wins in August feel like the one No. 5 Benedictine women's soccer team captured Thursday night.
The Ravens won a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the No. 3 Southeastern University Fire at a ruckus BC Soccer Complex.
The win was clinched in the second overtime period when senior forward Emily Ambuul assisted fellow senior forward Sydney Routh on the winning goal that Routh subtly tapped in from a few feet away.
"That kind of win is what is going to set the precedent for the rest of the season," Ambuul said. "That was amazing."
Coach Lincoln Roblee credited the job his veterans did in this final four type nail-biter
"Our team responded with skill, grit and energy," Roblee said. "This is so early and we really had to rely on a lot of veterans and they really came up huge."
Roblee also praised the job Benedictine's defense did against the Fire who led the nation in scoring last season.
"I know they had three goals but I thought we really had some great play from people all around on defense," Roblee said.
Ambuul echoed what her coach said.
"They definitely capitalized on a lot of their chances but our defense stayed strong and never let up," Ambuul said.
Routh led the team in goals on the night with two while Ambuul had one goal and two assists.
Roblee said the gritty and determined effort is exactly what he wanted to see come from challenges like this early in the season.
"Incredible team unity and support," Roblee said. "This is how we wanted to start the season and Southeastern is an outstanding team who we might run into in the future."
