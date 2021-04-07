Benedictine lost its second consecutive game against a top ten opponent after squandering a 5-1 late in the first half in a 7-6 loss to Columbia College at Legacy Field Wednesday evening.
The Raven had previously just lost on the road at Saint Ambrose University 14-11.
First year BC coach Will Garrett said his team's defense did what they needed to do but the offense couldn't produce enough.
"The defense needed what we needed them to do and we couldn't execute on the offensive end," Garrett said. "It's disappointing but that's one of the better teams in the country and hopefully we get another shot at them."
Garrett said his team will need to improve their vision on the field after they weren't able to adjust to the aggressive defense of the Cougars.
"They did a good job of doubling the ball and we just weren't finding open guys," Garrett said. "I think some of the guys were confused so we just have to hit the film and do a better job of finding the open man."
Senior Sean Molyneux and junior Brady Guck both had two goals in the game.
Junior Duncan Loud said the Ravens simply need to do a better job of closing games out.
"We need to learn how to dig deep and finish a game," Loud said. "We'll need to stay together as a team and not fall apart. Play as a family and unit."
BC will look to bounce back against Missouri Baptist University 2 p.m. at home.
"After a loss like this we need to not have a down game against an opponent that isn't as good as Columbia," Garrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.