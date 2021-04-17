No. 4 Benedictine Women's Lacrosse cruised to a 27-1 first round victory over Culver-Stockton with junior Natalie Wechter added to her legacy with the program Saturday Legacy Field.
Raven coach Amanda Magee said she loved how her team performed throughout the game.
"I just loved our hustle poise and control all over the field today," Magee said. "They played their game today and I'm proud of them and the outcome."
Wechter added to her prestigious career with BC by scoring her 150th goal late in the game.
"I'm really happy to achieve that but it comes with a lot of other players assisting me," Wechter said. "It touches a lot of sticks before it gets to mine so it's kind of a team thing."
Magee credited the work ethic the junior possesses in Lacrosse while she is also working on her nursing degree at the college.
"She has an insane work ethic in both on the field and school," Magee said. "She's been battling a lot mentally and physically this year. It's a pretty incredible stat especially for a junior."
Wechter led the team on the day with five goals and eight assists in the game.
Junior Erica Odell was second with four goals on the day.
"We all just really wanted to spread the wealth today," Wechter said. "Our main goal was to come out here was to have fun and bask in each other's glory."
The Ravens will next host William Penn or Ottawa Thursday at 4 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.
"We can't count on our eggs before they are hatched," Wechter said. "We have to get to Thursday and nothing is promised. To get to the national tournament we have to do a few more things."
