The (4) Raven Women's Lacrosse team clinched their fifth Kansas Collegeiate Athletic Conference title on Saturday with a 19-2 win over Missouri Baptiast University on Legacy Field.
The title marks the fourth out-right regular-season championship with the Covid 2020 season being the only season the program has not been crowed a championship since becoming an official varsity sport at Benedictine.
Benedictine scored the games first goal 55 seconds into play on Clare Ryan's first goal of the game. Aiden McEnerney scored the Ravens 10th goal off an assist from Ryan to make it 10-0 midway through the first half.
By halftime, the Ravens held a 14-0 lead off a 22-1 shot advantage.
Natalie Wechter led the Ravens in scoring with five goals. Molly Muehlebach scored four with Erica Odell and Ryan finishing with three. McEnerney scored two while Anne Marie Manella and Megan Rossman finished with one each. Ryan led the team with five assists, followed by McEnerney with three. Rossman added two while Erin Rauber and Odell finished with one each.
Benedictine held a 12-6 advantage in draw controls with Wechter registering five. Megan Ostrander and McEnerney finished with three caused turnovers each as Missouri Baptist finished with 29 turnovers. Gianna Stalletti earned the win in goal. She went the distance and finished with three saes.
The KCAC Championship Tournament will get underway with Quarterfinal games on campus sites on Saturday, April 17 with the Semifinals and Championships on Legacy Field on April 22 and 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.