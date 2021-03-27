Benedictine Women's Lacrosse put together another dominating win Saturday by a score of 25-0 over Culver-Stockton.
The win was the Ravens' sixth straight of the season and showed the depth they have on their team.
Coach Amanda Magee said developing more balance and getting more players involved has been a goal in recent games.
"We've been talking a lot about sharing the wealth here in these first few conference games and making sure we're doing a good job of spreading our offense out," Magee said. "I'm very happy how we did that today."
Junior Natalie Wechter had three goals and five assists, junior Clare Ryan four goals and four assists, junior Aidan McEnerney had five goals and two assists, and senior Molly Muehlebach had four goals and two assists.
"The wealth is just shared evenly and you can trust anyone out there," senior Megan Rossmann said.
Rossmann said the Ravens did a good job of spreading the ball around against the Wildcats.
"We were seeing each other really well," Rossman said. "We were just trying to get everyone to score and playing for each other."
With just four games remaining in the regular season, Magee always tries to remind her team about how thankful they should be to be chasing another chance to return to the NAIA Women's Lacrosse Championship in early May at Savannah, Georgia after not playing last season.
"We're really just soaking up all the time together and trying to have as much as possible," Magee said. "I keep reminding them that we weren't doing this last at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.