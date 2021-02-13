No. 25 Benedictine toughed out a physical win 80-66 over Mount Mercy thanks to a strong finish in the second half Saturday at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Ravens held the Mustangs to nearly 20 points below their offensive average of 84 points and to just 37% shooting in the game.
Coach Ryan Moody said the gritty effort just continues to show the resilience this team has.
"We were prepared for a tough nose offensive team and we found some toughness in the second half on defense to slow down that offense," Moody said. "It shows that this team can make some adjustments and win in different ways."
BC (17-5, Heart 13-4) struggled to shoot the ball in the first half by going 6-20 from the three point line but responded with a much more interior attack in the second half.
Moody gave credit to how his team adjusted to different defensive looks Mount Mercy (8-9, Heart 6-7) showed that they simply didn't prepare for.
"Their defense in the first half really gave us problems," Moody said. "They did some weird things and we weren't prepared for it. I don't know how much we helped them and they solved a lot of problems on their own in that game."
The Ravens outscored the Mustangs in the paint 32-24 and out rebounded them 44-31 after losing in both areas in the first half.
A big part of BC winning in the post was junior Tyson Cathy who recorded his first double-double since November with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
"We've been looking for that out of Tyson but it's been hard because he hasn't played as many minutes as he did last year," Moody said. "We kind of challenged him through the week to give us more than just really good defense."
The performance from Cathy was needed with junior Eric Krus being in foul trouble in the game and eventually fouling out late.
"It feels good to contribute and help out the team when others aren't able to," Cathy said.
All three seniors for the Ravens stepped up in critical spots on senior day for the program.
Matt Austin had 17 points, Chris Jackson had 16 and Jaiden Bristol finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
"Those three guys really showed up," Moody said. "They were leaders on the floor in the second half and defended with toughness."
Heart Player of the Year candidate senior Dennis McKinney scored 33 points for the Mustangs but the Ravens held the rest of the team in check for the most part.
Cathy said the upbeat attack style of Mount Mercy was for sure something they did need a half to adjust to. properly.
"They are different from most teams because they come down the court and shoot it really quickly and we're used to slow and methodical teams," Cathy said. "Adjusting to that in the first half was a struggle but once we pulled it together we got it done."
Moody said this was another game where his team really shined on the defensive end of the floor.
"This is about the fifth consecutive game where we've defended really well and held our opponent to under their number," Moody said. "We were able to limit their other good players and that's a testament to our guys."
The Ravens will close out their regular season Monday Feb. 22 at home against Grand View.
