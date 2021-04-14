No. 24 Benedictine Baseball returned to Heart play on Friday and Saturday with a divisional series with Evangel University.
Benedictine earned a series sweep over Evangel taking Friday's doubleheader 13-1 and 8-4 before walking off with the doubleheader on Saturday with a 3-2 walk-off in the opener and a dramatic 10-9 walk-off in the series finale in eight innings.
The Ravens trailed Evangel 9-4 in the series finale and scored four in the sixth to tie the game. Jacob Pavlyak singled in Michael Slaten in the bottom of the eighth to earn the win. The game two walk-off came on the heels of a crazy ending to Saturday's opener. A pair of passed balls by Evangel's Jason Jarrell allowed Jack Minnis to score and give the Ravens their third win of the series.
Game 1
Benedictine 13, Evangel 1 – Michael Kruse earned his third straight win on the hill for the Ravens, throwing all seven innings with three strikeouts. He gave up his first run in 15 innings in the sixth as he went the distance for his third straight start.
Michael Slaten and Daryl Myers belted a pair of home runs in the win as the duo finished the game 6 of 9 with 8 RBI and 6 RBI. Jack Harpole and Jordan Williams added a two-hit effort at the plate to round out the Ravens offensive efforts.
Game 2
Benedictine 8, Evangel 4 – After Evangel tied the game at 3-3 headed into the bottom of the second innings, Benedictine took the lead and never looked back. Isaac Rudolph got the win on the hill. He went five innings, giving up three earned runs off eight hits.
Danny Favazza and Harpole led the offensive effort with 3 RBI each. Favazza, Slaten, and Myers all finished the game with a double each.
Game 3
Benedictine 3, Evangel 2 – Both teams finished with six hits as the Ravens scored two runs in the first inning before Evangel tied the game with two runs in the fifth. Slaten earned the win in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
At the plate, the Ravens finished with four doubles. Slaten finished with two while Jackson Doherty and Jacob Pavlyak added one each.
Game 4
Benedictine 10, Evangel 9 – Evangel jumped on Raven starter Mark Hartley for four runs off six hits over an inning and two-thirds. The quarter of Matt Piontek, Ben DeLaForest, Tate Garcia, and Slaten held Evangel to just two more runs off five hits with Piontek and Garcia holding them hitless to give the Ravens a chance at the comeback. Slaten earned the win, throwing the final two innings.
Nathan Huber finished the game with a pair of doubles and 2 RBI while Favazza hit a solo home run. Slaten and Pavlyak joined Huber with 2 RBI to round out the Ravens offensive effort.
Benedictine hits the road for their next four-game series on April 17-18 in Fayette, Mo., against No. 4 Central Methodist University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.