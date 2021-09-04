No. 17 Benedictine competed with No. 5 Grand View for three quarters of its home opener Saturday until a 49-yard blocked field goal returned for a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter ultimately led to the Vikings running away with a 41-20 victory at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The Ravens entered the fourth quarter down 27-20 and looked to potentially tie the game deep in Grand View territory before the blocked kick.
The overall vibe wasn't completely negative as coach Joel Osborn said there were a number of positives he saw while the Ravens competed with one of the best teams in the country.
"We were able to consistently move the ball and found ways to run the ball in the second half," Osborn said. "We idn't play our best today and we made a lot of mistakes but our kids played hard and we'll learn from it."
BC was able to keep up in a high scoring first quarter and trail the Vikings 21-13 thanks in large part to senior quarterback Garrett Kettle challenging the Viking secondary deep down the field.
Kettle said he thought going down field early caught the Grand View defense off guard.
"One thing we did early that kind of changed up their game plan a little bit was that we threw the ball over the top which a lot of teams aren't able to do so we softened them up a little bit," Kettle said. "Our pass protection gave me plenty of time today."
A couple of deep passes Kettle connected with were to freshman JaShawn Todd who finished with four touches and 128 yards on the day.
Osborn said Todd emerged as another weapon that will benefit the Raven offense.
"He really emerged today and we didn't have him last week," Osborn said. "He's going to be able to do some things for us in the passing game."
Kettle finished the day going 14-31 for 191, two touchdowns and an interception.
The BC offense had 364 total yards on the day.
Osborn was pleased with how his team fought back through adversity against extremity tough opponent.
"I'm just really proud of the kids and the fight they has in them," Osborn said. "We had some bad breaks go against us and we'll fix them."
The Ravens will travel to Peru State Saturday at 6 p.m.
