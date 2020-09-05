Benedictine volleyball enters this season with plenty of unknown off and on the court this fall.
Coach Erin Cooper said having a healthy team that can go out and compete in games this season is really the main focus for the Ravens right now.
“This year is going to be tough with just everything going on out of our gym that are unusual and take a mental toll on student athletes,” Cooper said. “I just want to make sure we’re mentally and physically healthy and just coming out and competing every game.”
Cooper said her team has handled the situation well and getting back in the gym has helped return some sense of normalcy for the program as a whole.
“Even with masks on, once we’re in the gym and practicing this feels normal,” Cooper said. “The girls are really good about taking care of themselves and I don’t think the masks hinder them in practice.”
Cooper said the strength of the Ravens will be on defense as they will have to replace some pieces offensively with the departure of players like Elizabeth Nobert and all-time leading kill leader Fleur Wesselink.
“I think we’re going to be a pretty good defensive team and we’ll need to get better offensively,” Cooper said. “We’re nowhere near where we want to be offensively and that is from a lack of everything, most of our seniors were hitters last season.”
Junior Haylie Dickerson had 92 kills last season which is most of any player returning for Benedictine this season.
“She really came on strong at the end of the season and really worked her tail off in summer,” Cooper said. “She is someone we have high expectations for.”
Sophomore setter Taea Kapels will potentially be the Ravens’ new leader in assists this season after some decent playing time last year.
Cooper said the new crop of freshmen the Ravens have this season have been really impressive throughout camp and are pushing for starting spots on the team.
“I’m really impressed with our incoming class,” Cooper said. “They have exceeded our expectations already and to be honest they are pushing some of our upperclassmen to be better.”
