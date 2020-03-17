KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics made the decision most people knew and feared was coming down the pike, and was the inevitable canceling of the spring sports season.
Recent guidelines from the Center for Disease Control were the ultimate determining factor.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
This ends the baseball, softball, track and women’s and men’s lacrosse seasons for Benedictine.
Raven athletics had already put spring sports on an indefinite suspension on Saturday.
Benedictine Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer gave credit to the leadership of the NAIA for making the tough decision.
“We are grateful for the leadership and guidance of the NAIA through this difficult time across our country,” Gartenmayer said. “These types of decisions are not easily made, but we understand that they are made for the greater good and we are thankful to be part of an association that puts the health and well-being of its member institution student-athletes, staff and coaches ahead of anything else.”
The situation is fluid, but it appears according to a statement from the NAIA in a press release, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.
The NAIA is continuing to address outstanding questions related to these unprecedented changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.