The Raven Baseball duo of Michael Slaten and Daryl Myers earned NAIA honors on Tuesday.
Slaten was named a first-team All-American while Myers was named an honorable mention All-American for their efforts for head coach Eric Peterson during the 2021 season.
"The accolades keep coming for both Michael and Daryl to cement their legacy as Ravens and I cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of these two gentlemen," Coach Peterson said. "Being recognized as All-American's is a direct nod from all of NAIA baseball and it's a well-earned honor for both of them. It's a fitting end to two decorated careers."
Slaten hit 386 this season while slugging .898. He finished the season with 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 5 triples, 72 runs, and 71 RBI. His 2021 offensive numbers rank him in the top five single-season records for home runs, doubles, triples, RBI, and runs. For his career, Slaten finishes with a new program record for batting average at .423, RBI at 221, home runs at 63, doubles at 63, and triples at 17.
"I don't receive this recognition without the efforts of the rest of the guys in our lineup," Slaten said. "Those guys gave me opportunities to have success all year long. I'm privileged to have had the chance to play this year with our group of guys."
Myers hit .447 this season while slugging .824. He finished the season with 84 hits, 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 81 runs, and 58 RBI. In 2021, Myers set a new single-season record for runs. He leaves Benedictine establishing new career records in hits at 294, runs at 233, and assists at 492.
"This team and this program has pushed everyone in the right direction," Myers said. "It's an honor to receive this recognition and I know that the program is in the right hands moving forward. It's been an amazing five years and I wouldn't rather have this success with any other group. I can't wait to see this team continue to dominate and push each other forward for years to come."
Slaten and Myers are currently participating in the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. With the MLB draft moving back, the league allows draft-eligible prospects an opportunity to gain exposure to MLB clubs. Slaten is playing for the State College Spikes (https://www.milb.com/state-college) while Myers is playing for the Trenton Thunder (https://www.milb.com/trenton).
The two All-American selections are the first for the program under Coach Peterson and the most recent selections since former Raven, and Detroit Tiger prospect, Matthew Jarecki was drafted in the 2018 MLB Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.