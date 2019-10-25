Benedictine College recently announced that wide receiver coach Dennis Murphy will be retiring after 40 years with the football program.
Murphy is the one assistant outside of defensive coordinator and athletic director Charlie Gartenmayer who has been with Coach Larry Wilcox during his entire 40 year tenure as a Raven.
Murphy also ran the track and field program for a number of years before stepping away in 2002.
Murphy has also taught the Health, Wellness and Exercise Science (HWES) department at Benedictine.
A reception in Murphy's honor will be held after the MidAmerica University game at the Haverty Center's Monte Cassino Inn from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.