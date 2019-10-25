Murphy

Dennis Murphy is one of two Benedictine assistant coaches with a AFCA-NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year award. Murphy joined the football staff at the same time as head coach Larry Wilcox, in 1979.

Benedictine College recently announced that wide receiver coach Dennis Murphy will be retiring after 40 years with the football program. 

Murphy is the one assistant outside of defensive coordinator and athletic director Charlie Gartenmayer who has been with Coach Larry Wilcox during his entire 40 year tenure as a Raven.

Murphy also ran the track and field program for a number of years before stepping away in 2002. 

Murphy has also taught the Health, Wellness and Exercise Science (HWES) department at Benedictine. 

A reception in Murphy's honor will be held after the MidAmerica University game at the Haverty Center's Monte Cassino Inn from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 2

