OLATHE – After giving up 14 points and a total of 163 yards in the first quarter against the MNU Pioneers on Saturday, the Raven Football team scored 43 unanswered while holding the Pioneers to just 72 more yards of total offense en route to a 43-14 win.
The 43 points were not the only season-high the Ravens wracked up against the Pioneers, they also rushed for a season-high 302 yards while finishing with a season-high 462 yards of offense.
Senior running back Rayshon Mills led the way in the ground game with 225 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.
MNU came of the gate ready to play scoring on their first two possessions of the game, which also came on back-to-back drives thanks to an on-side kick that game the Pioneers a short field for their second touchdown drive.
Despite shutting out the Pioneers over the final three quarters, the Ravens still only managed to score once in the first half on a Luke Laskowski pass to Alex Blake for a 37-yard touchdown that cut the Ravens halftime deficit to just 14-7.
Mills started the scoring in the second, converting a 70-yard rush for a touchdown early in the third quarter to tie the game, and then Matt Heinrich converted a 28-yard field goal midway through the quarter to give the Ravens their first lead of the game with 7:08 left in the third.
The Ravens opened the game up with a 26-point fourth quarter, but it wasn't just the offense who got in on the scoring. Mills scored on a two-yard carry and Laskowski found Ethan Bechard on a 14-yard pass to start the scoring, but the final two touchdowns came courtesy of the defense. Daveon Drayton scored on a 36-yard interception return and Joel Mewis capped off the scoring with a 27-yard interception return.
Mills finished the game with 225 yards rushing off 32 carries. Laskowski finished 10 of 15 through the air with 155 yards while Blake added 114 yards receiving off 5 catches.
Defensively, the Ravens were led by Jalen James with 9 tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. As a unit, the defensive finished with three sacks, six tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. Brett Shepardson finished with two sacks to round the Ravens defensive standouts.
