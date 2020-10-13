Benedictine College athletics announced Monday that Mark Blaise has as head coach of the school's Men's lacrosse program.
Blaise had been at the helm of the program for two years going 16-15 and 3-3 in his third season before 2020 spring sports were ended early by the NAIA.
Blaise and the Ravens went 10-5 in 2019 and winning both the regular and postseason titles for the KCAC. The Ravens made their first ever berth into the NAIA National Invitational Tournament.
"I am thankful for the opportunities that Coach Gartenmayer and Benedictine gave me over the last three years," Blaise said. "It has been my pleasure to work at my alma mater."
Athletic director Charlie Gartenmayer thanked Blaise and the role he had in the early stages of the program at Benedictine.
"We wish Mark all the best as he moves on from Benedictine," Gartenmayer said. "He took over a program that is still in its infancy on campus and continued to build the program into one that was recognized by the conference and the NAIA."
Men's Lacrosse began competing as an intercollegiate sport during the Spring of 2016. According to Gartenmayer, a national search will get underway immediately for the next head coach for the Raven Men's Lacrosse program.
