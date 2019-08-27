The (RV) Raven Men’s Soccer answered the call in a strong way following Wednesday’s scoreless draw. The Ravens topped (14) Bellevue University Bruins 2-1 to move to 1-0-1 on the season.
Tied 1-1 in the 81st minute, the Ravens grabbed the lead when Dylan Posada slipped a nifty pass to Felipe Cepeda, who beat Bruins keeper AJ Jarvis into the left side netting for the go-ahead goal.
Coach John Sosa said his team was prepared for the tough defensive challenge.
“They are a tough defensive team but we did our homework in preparation for them and it paid off,” Sosa said. “The guys looked a little bit better today and looked more refreshed.”
The Ravens held a 1-0 lead at the half, but Bellevue leveled the score at 1-1 with a goal in the 59th minute. Cepeda’s goal turned out to be the difference in the end.
The Ravens were able to handle Bellevue’s physicality throughout the contest and then withstood a final flurry of action in the final seconds. The Bruins earned a pair of corner kicks in the final minute of play, but the Ravens forced a shot that flew high over the net and the last few seconds ticked off during Isaac Jenkins’ goal kick to seal the Ravens win.
The Bruins recorded 9 shots compared to the Ravens 5. The only two shots on goal for the Ravens resulted in goals. Jenkins recorded four saves for the Ravens.
There were 12 fouls called on the Bruins and 20 on the Ravens.
Neither team was able to find many scoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes. In the 14th minute, Ruairi Cotter slid a pass to his left for Girma Kassa who calmly beat the Bruins keeper, scoring into the right side netting to put the Ravens 1-0, a lead they held the rest of the half.
The Ravens had three shots in the opening 45 minutes and only Kassa’s score was on goal. Bellevue had shots, three on goal, and three corner kick attempts. The Ravens didn’t attempt a corner kick in the first half.
Isaac Jenkins had three saves in goal for the Ravens in the first half.
Both the Ravens and Bellevue were whistled for several fouls in the opening half. The Ravens were called for 9 fouls while the Bruins recorded 7 first-half fouls.
