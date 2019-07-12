Benedictine College men's basketball coach Ryan Moody has announced the Ravens' 2019-20 schedule. This season's schedule features 17 home games, four NAIA National Tournament teams, and one NCAA Division II opponent.
"Our goal is to prepare ourselves for the Heart of America Athletic Conference by playing the most competitive schedule we can each year," said Coach Moody. "We have accomplished that goal."
The Ravens non-conference schedule opens with an exhibition game against long-time rival Rockhurst University on Monday, Oct. 28 in the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium. The rivalry was renewed last year at Rockhurst University where the Raven's lost a close game to the NCAA DII Hawks 69-75. This will be the first time the historic game is played in Atchison since the 2009-10 season.
The Ravens continue non-conference action with back-to-back classics. The first is on the road in the Cattle Classic hosted by Concordia (Neb.) University Nov. 1-2 in Crete, Neb. The Ravens will take on two Great Plains Athletic Conference teams as they take on Hastings on Nov. 1 and Concordia on Nov. 2. The Ravens will host their own classic the following weekend on Nov. 8-9 as they host two NAIA National Tournament qualifiers. On Nov. 8 the Ravens will take on Morningside University. The Mustangs won the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2018-19 and went 29-4 overall and lost in the NAIA DII National Tournament Quarterfinals. On Nov. 9, the Ravens play John Brown University, who went 23-11 overall qualified for the 2018-19 NAIA DI National Tournament.
The non-conference schedule wraps up with games at home with Park University on Nov. 12 and Haskell Indian Nations University on Dec. 18.
The Ravens open defense of their 2018-19 Heart Championship on Nov. 16 against NAIA DI Tournament qualifier William Penn University on the road in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The Heart schedule will once again feature a double-round robin 24 game schedule. The first Heart home game of the season is Nov. 20 against traditional rival Baker University.
Other dates to mark on the calendar include the annual Snowball/Toys for Tots game on Dec. 7 against Culver Stockton College and Senior Day on Feb. 8 with Mount Mercy University. Additional promotional dates are being finalized and will be published on the Men's Basketball Schedule page on ravenathletics.com as those dates are finalized.
"We are excited about the challenges this schedule presents," Coach Moody said. "Testing ourselves night in and night out in one of the toughest conferences in the nation combined with the caliber of our non-conference schedule is a great opportunity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.