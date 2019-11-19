KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Marquis Stewart headlined 18 All-Heart selections for Raven Football on Monday when the conference released the all-conference teams for both the Heart North and Heart South.
Stewart was named both the Heart South Player of the Year and Offensive Players of the year as the Ravens earned 11 first-team selections, four second-team selections, and three honorable mention selections.
In nine games this season, Stewart rushed for a total of 1,090 yards for a 121.1 yard per game average. After the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, Stewart leads the NAIA in total scoring (138) and scoring per game (15.3). He finished the year with a total of 23 touchdowns
Joining Stewart on the first-team offense was receiver Alex Blake and offensive linemen Jon Capron, Genesis Combs, and Kyle Morales. The Ravens finished ranked fifth in the NAIA in total rushing offense (2,695) and sixth in scoring offense per game (42.7). Blake averaged 18.6 yards per catch this season with five touchdowns for a total of 541 yards off 29 receptions.
Defensive Ends Eli Lilly and Connor Haynes were joined on the first-team defense by defensive back Will Alexander, defensive lineman Ty’ron Jones and linebacker Jalen James. As a defense, the Ravens ranked ninth in the NAIA in rushing defense per game (100.5). James was the Ravens second-leading tackler this season with 71, which included 6.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. The defensive line trio of Lily, Haynes, and Jones combined for a total of 83 tackles and nine tackles for a loss. Alexander finished with 25 tackles.
Tre Adger earned an all-conference position as the first-team Athlete on the Heart South selections. Adger averaged 14.5 yards per reception to go along with an 11.2-yard punt return average and 21.1 yards per kick return average.
Logan Harris earned a spot on the second team at receiver while defensive back Dayton Bush and linebacker Brett Shepardson earned spots on the second-team defense. Harris averaged 18.1 yards per reception with a total of 543 yards as the Ravens leading receiver. Bush recorded eight interceptions this season, one shy of the program’s single-season record while Shepardson was third on the team with 55 tackles, which included 15 tackles for a loss and a team-high 5.5 sacks.
Matt Heinrich was named the second-team punter. He averaged 40.8 yards per punt this season with a total of 46 punts.
Running back Charles Nihart, quarterback Shaefer Schuetz and linebacker Cody Sisson were named to the honorable mention team. Nihart finished the season with a 102.3 yard per game average while Schuetz passed for 1,692 yards with 11 touchdowns. Sisson led the Ravens in tackles with 80. He also finished the season with 10.5 tackles for a loss with four sacks.
The Ravens went 8-3 this season and 3-2 in Heart South play. They finished at No. 18 in the final regular-season Top 25 Coaches’ Poll.
