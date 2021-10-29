Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced that Women's Lacrosse Head Coach Amanda Magee has resigned her position with the program.
"We are grateful for the time that Amanda has given to not just the Women's Lacrosse program but the Benedictine community," Gartenmayer said. "She not only started our program for us, she took it to levels that surpassed our expectations. We are sad to see her leave our community, but we are excited to see her succeed as she moves on from Benedictine."
Magee came to Benedictine to take on the newly started program in February of 2015 and hit the ground running. Under her leadership, the program has won every Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title, including winning the last four outright. The Ravens also won KCAC Tournament Championships four times while finishing second at the 2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse National Invitational Tournament.
"It has been a privilege to coach at Benedictine the last six years," Magee said. "I will forever be grateful to President (Steve) Minnis and Charlie Gartenmayer for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of starting a program and for taking a chance on a first-time head coach. Benedictine will have a special place in my heart and I will always root for the Ravens."
Magee leaves the Ravens in good hands as Gartenmayer has announced that assistant coach Clare Hanson will assume the role of head coach. Hanson is a Benedictine graduate and a Women's Lacrosse alumna. She has been involved as either a player, graduate assistant, or assistant coach since 2016 for Magee.
"I could not be more proud to be the Head Coach of the Benedictine College Women's Lacrosse team," Hanson said. "I want to thank Mr. Gartenmayer and President Minnis for this opportunity.
"I have spent so many incredible years here as a player and coach. I love this institution and I love our mission. I truly believe the work being done here will transform the world. I will always be thankful for the mentorship of Amanda Magee, she is a lifelong friend and I can't wait to continue to push the lacrosse program toward greatness."
Heading into the 2022 season, the Ravens have posted an overall record of 64-13. They are scheduled to open their season on Feb. 12 at NCAA Div. II Missouri Western State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.