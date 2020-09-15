WICHITA, Kan.— Following a vote of conference lacrosse head coaches, Benedictine College has been chosen as the host site for the 2021 & 2022 KCAC Men's and Women's Lacrosse Championships, the conference office announced Monday. Quarterfinal games will be held at home sites, but the semifinal and championship games will take place at Legacy Field on the campus of Benedictine College.
"Legacy Field at Benedictine College will serve as a first-class location for the KCAC Women's and Men's Lacrosse Championships for the next two seasons," indicated Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner. "The amenities of the complex, the hospitality from the Ravens, and the community support from Atchison all led to the conference lacrosse coaches selecting Benedictine College from among the many bids submitted by KCAC lacrosse programs. I am looking forward to a tremendous student-athlete experience."
"We are excited to showcase our campus and Legacy Field," said Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer. "We want to thank Commissioner Scott Crawford and the KCAC for this opportunity and we look forward to welcoming in the teams and schools who qualify."
"We are so excited and grateful for the opportunity to host the 2021 and 2022 KCAC Lacrosse Championships," Amanda Magee, women's lacrosse head coach at Benedictine, said. "Benedictine College and Atchison, Kan. are well prepared to offer a high-class experience for our members. We can't wait to see some exciting and high-level lacrosse played in a few months!"
"Benedictine College is excited to host the KCAC Men's and Women's Lacrosse Tournament for the next two years," Mark Blaise, men's lacrosse head coach at Benedictine, said. "We take great pride in our facilities and community and look forward to hosting some of the best lacrosse in the Midwest! Thank you to everyone who made this possible."
This marks the first time since the KCAC introduced lacrosse as a championship sport in the 2015-16 season that the championships will not take place at Berkel Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Mary.
The KCAC currently has eleven teams (full and associate members) on both the men's and women's side that will be battling it out for a championship. The 2020-21 KCAC Men's and Women's Lacrosse Championships are currently scheduled for April 29-May 1, 2021.
