PERU, Neb. – The (RV) Men's Basketball shot 63.3 percent from the floor in the first half on Wednesday night against Peru State College and never looked back.
Benedictine (14-5; 11-4 Heart) finished the night shooting 52.6 percent while holding Peru State to just 28.8 percent as they earned an 82-45 win over the Bobcats.
Peru State pulled in front 5-2 inside the first two minutes of the game before Matt Austin buried the first 3-pointer of the night for the Ravens. After the Bobcats took back the lead briefly with just over 14 minutes left in the half, the Ravens gradually started to pull away. A pair of free throws for the Bobcats close the Ravens lead down to one with just over 8 minutes remaining in the half before Benedictine closed the half on a 29-7 run to take a 23-point lead, 50-27, in the half.
Benedictine's lead never dipped below 24 points in the second half as the Ravens held the Bobcats to just seven second-half field goals and just 22.6 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, the Ravens did cool slightly but still shot 40.7 percent adding six more 3-pointers to finish the night hitting 55.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. The 15 total 3-pointers set a new single-game team-high for the Ravens. They have now converted 10 or more 3-pointers in 13 of 19 regular-season games.
The 3-point shooting was anchored by Eric Krus who finished with a game-high 19 points. He finished the game connecting on 5 of 6 from beyond the arc while pulling in 6 rebounds. Austin added 15 points matching Krus with five 3-pointers while Jayden Temme and Chris Jackson finished with 12 and 11 points respectively. Jaiden Bristol added 9 points with a game-high 10 rebounds to round out the offensive effort for Benedictine. Bristol now sits at 487 career assists with five games remaining in the regular season for Benedictine.
Benedictine remains on the road, traveling to Dubuque, Iowa, on Saturday for a 2 p.m. Heart cross-divisional game with Clarke University. They will then return home a week from today to start off a scheduled three-game homestand to wrap up the regular season.
